V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,317 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Confluent by 785.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 17.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $187,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,996 shares of company stock worth $13,947,718. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 453,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,938. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

