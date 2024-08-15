V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE APO traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.28. 352,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.89. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

