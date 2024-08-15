V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUR. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth $468,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,503,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.