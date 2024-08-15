V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $116,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Datadog by 1,974.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,925,000 after acquiring an additional 806,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,078,323. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Datadog Stock Up 2.3 %

DDOG traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.83. 78,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,111. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

