V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,342,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,841 shares of company stock worth $9,148,108. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $147.19. 67,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,394. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

