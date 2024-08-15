V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 24.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 257.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $385.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,160. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

