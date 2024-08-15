V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $515,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 36.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,949,855. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $225.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Profile



First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

