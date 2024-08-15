V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $15,341,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,361 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

