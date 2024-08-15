V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $268.40. 15,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.67 and a 200 day moving average of $250.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

