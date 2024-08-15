V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.85. 65,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,524. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

