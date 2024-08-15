V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $939,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,541,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after buying an additional 54,001 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,838,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $170.69. 23,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,276. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

