V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,073 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,998,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,446,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after acquiring an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.8 %

Henry Schein stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,198. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.