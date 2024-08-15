V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 11,505 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,116,000 after purchasing an additional 902,032 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,090,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,374 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,203,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 636,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,083,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

