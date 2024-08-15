Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Update

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 67,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.28. 26,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,968. The stock has a market cap of $241.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.06. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $65.62 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

