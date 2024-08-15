USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.79 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $87.89 million and approximately $280,010.80 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.76 or 0.00573359 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00036410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00073250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000141 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.79294295 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $294,591.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

