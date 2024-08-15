USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Achieves $87.38 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $87.38 million and $282,812.52 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,338.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.18 or 0.00573288 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00037270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00073352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.79235047 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $281,614.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.