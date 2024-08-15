Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $49.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,356. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

