Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Down 7%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 36,016,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 15,454,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £13.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Resources

In other news, insider Aimi Nasharuddin bought 1,000,000 shares of Upland Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £1,200,000 ($1,532,175.69). Insiders own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

