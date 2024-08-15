UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $579.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.09 and its 200 day moving average is $506.41. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $591.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $533.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 103,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,903,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 32,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

