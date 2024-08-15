United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.10 and last traded at $125.54. 442,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,259,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.