United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $103,354,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after acquiring an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $35,910,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 452.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 713,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 584,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,664,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,943. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

