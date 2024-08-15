Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Shares Up 3.8%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.61 and last traded at $75.61. 332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

