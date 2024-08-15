Ultra Tops One Day Volume of $793,131.36 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and $793,131.36 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08298056 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $719,535.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

