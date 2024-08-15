Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 188.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.65. 28,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,139. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.18. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $189.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.