Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 415,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,669. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
About Turmalina Metals
