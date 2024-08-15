Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 415,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,669. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

