Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Turbo Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TURB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Turbo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

