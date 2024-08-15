Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Turbo Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TURB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Turbo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
Turbo Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Turbo Energy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Turbo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turbo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.