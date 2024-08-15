Tsfg LLC Sells 38,215 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,215 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.41. The company had a trading volume of 337,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,165. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
