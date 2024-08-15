Tsfg LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.66. 1,181,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,310. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

