Tsfg LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after buying an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 837,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after buying an additional 202,534 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH remained flat at $50.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 530,079 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

