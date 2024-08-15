Tsfg LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. 2,833,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.