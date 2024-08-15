Tsfg LLC Purchases 2,805 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,530,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,622. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

