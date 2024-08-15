Tsfg LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,614. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

