Tsfg LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.40. 6,333,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,996. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

