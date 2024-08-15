Tsfg LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after acquiring an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.25. 1,350,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,124. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

