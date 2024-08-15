Tsfg LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,321,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,617,449. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

