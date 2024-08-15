Tsfg LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 132.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,853 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up 2.6% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tsfg LLC owned 0.14% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

DYNF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 867,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,377. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

