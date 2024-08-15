Tsfg LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ICVT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.21. 176,775 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

