TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.64. 8,075,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,243,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.