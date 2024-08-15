Truist Financial Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $13.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.