Truist Financial Cuts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $164.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on H. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of H opened at $138.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

