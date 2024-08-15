Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

TREX opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

