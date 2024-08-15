TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wells Fargo & Company

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

TransUnion Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,661 shares of company stock worth $2,604,898 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

