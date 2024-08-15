TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Head to Head Survey

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 1.08% 24.27% 8.58% Cohen & Steers 26.27% 36.67% 20.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG and Cohen & Steers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.14 billion 8.18 $80.09 million ($0.14) -342.86 Cohen & Steers $504.31 million 8.34 $129.05 million $2.57 32.37

Risk and Volatility

Cohen & Steers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TPG has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TPG and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 7 5 0 2.42 Cohen & Steers 1 0 0 0 1.00

TPG presently has a consensus price target of $44.42, suggesting a potential downside of 7.47%. Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.26%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TPG pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. TPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.5% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. The firm is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York.

