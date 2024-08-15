Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,700.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 3,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 70,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$658,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.63. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

