TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.84

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.84 and last traded at C$42.74, with a volume of 5966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

