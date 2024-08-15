Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.23

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 83473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.93.

Tidewater Renewables Trading Down 57.7 %

About Tidewater Renewables

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.52.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

Featured Articles

