Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Down 22.8%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 482,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 497,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

