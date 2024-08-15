Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $226.10 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $226.10 million and approximately $85.83 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,823.85 or 0.99905010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02420736 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $47,457,328.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

