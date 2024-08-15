Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Short Interest Update

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,845. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

