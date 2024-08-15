The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.5 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

The Swatch Group stock remained flat at $39.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

